Collier Financial Sells 1,119 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Collier Financial cut its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Collier Financial’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ULST opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.