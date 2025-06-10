Collier Financial Has $2.13 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Collier Financial lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1,098.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,482 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Collier Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Collier Financial’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

