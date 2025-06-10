Gibson Capital LLC Sells 440 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after acquiring an additional 141,397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 427,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 174,116 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 232,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

