Gibson Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,034,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,699,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,384,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,082,000 after purchasing an additional 56,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after buying an additional 60,294 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,574.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,296,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after buying an additional 1,261,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 684,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

