Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.