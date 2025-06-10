NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Raised to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRA. National Bankshares downgraded NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.77.

TSE:GRA opened at C$2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$2.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$390.64 million, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.26.

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

