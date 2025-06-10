Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.

PIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$11.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.34. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$13.66. The company has a market cap of C$175.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.88%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.