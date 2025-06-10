Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.
PIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.88%.
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.
