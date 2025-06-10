Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 177,412.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after buying an additional 1,240,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after acquiring an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,713 shares of company stock worth $127,463,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,459.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,385.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,339.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

