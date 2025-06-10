UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Upgraded to Hold at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.06. UiPath has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 222.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,263 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

