Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Price Performance

About Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.