TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $69.53 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $69.53 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00020259 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00005553 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00002394 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000741 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001269 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,095,440,230 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is www.terra-classic.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
