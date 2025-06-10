Gelion (LON:GELN) Stock Price Up 14.8% – Here’s Why

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.70 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 16.07 ($0.22). Approximately 147,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 86,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.19).

Gelion Stock Up 18.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gelion (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gelion plc will post 4.8979592 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gelion

Gelion Company Profile

In related news, insider Graham Cooley acquired 216,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,398 ($18.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,029,018.64 ($4,104,917.52). 53.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gelion (“gel: ion”) is a global -energy storage innovator, supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy by commercialising two globally important next generation technologies: Lithium-Sulfur (LiS) and Zinc-based (Zn) hybrid cells to electrify mobile and stationary applications. Gelion plc (the Group) is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market and wholly owns Australia based Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd.

