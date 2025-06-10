USDD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One USDD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges. USDD has a market cap of $28.29 million and approximately $23.26 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,457.90 or 0.99948276 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,221.78 or 0.99732665 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 438,894,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,276,131 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

