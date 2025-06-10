WAXE Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $23.62 or 0.00021563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $2,389.17 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

