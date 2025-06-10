Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts XENE FY2026 Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.58) for the year. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.09. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

