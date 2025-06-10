SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $201.39 million and approximately $42.69 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap launched on August 28th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 283,308,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,422,896 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The official message board for SushiSwap is www.sushi.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

