Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts TG Therapeutics FY2026 Earnings

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.36 and a beta of 1.94. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,539,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after buying an additional 84,904 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

