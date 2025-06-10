Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Ranpak FY2026 Earnings

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Ranpak in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ranpak’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Ranpak Trading Up 1.1%

PACK opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $309.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 1,601.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.