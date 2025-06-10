Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts RARE FY2026 Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.61) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS.

RARE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ RARE opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

