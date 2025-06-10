Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts RARE FY2026 Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.61) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS.
NASDAQ RARE opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
