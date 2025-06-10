Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on RNAC FY2026 Earnings

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.84) for the year. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNAC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of RNAC stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $281.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNAC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

