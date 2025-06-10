Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SLNO FY2026 Earnings

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19.

SLNO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Laidlaw boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of -2.69. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,782 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $265,156.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,493.96. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $47,272,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. The trade was a 54.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 149.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after buying an additional 267,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.