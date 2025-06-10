Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Stratasys FY2026 Earnings

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stratasys in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of SSYS opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $764.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

