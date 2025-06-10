Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Pyxus International had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Pyxus International Stock Up 1.2%

PYYX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. Pyxus International has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

About Pyxus International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.