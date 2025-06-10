Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Pyxus International had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.43%.
Pyxus International Stock Up 1.2%
PYYX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. Pyxus International has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.44.
About Pyxus International
