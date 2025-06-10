Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a 38.3% increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 0.7%

LDSCY opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.