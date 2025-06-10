Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a 38.3% increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Land Securities Group Stock Up 0.7%
LDSCY opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $9.46.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Tankers, Takedowns & Air Taxis: Insiders Are Buying These 3 Names
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- As Gold Surges, Albemarle Stock May Be the Next to Pop
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Robinhood Drops on S&P Snub—Is a Bigger Pullback Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.