Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $559.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

