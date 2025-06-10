Nepsis Inc. Sells 914 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 4.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CI opened at $311.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.97 and a 200-day moving average of $308.78.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

