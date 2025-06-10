Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Eaton Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $325.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.59. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

