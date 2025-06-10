Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $151,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

