Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $1,027.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a PE ratio of 150.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $923.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $973.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

