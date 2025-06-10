Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

