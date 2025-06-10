Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 25,900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.35.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

