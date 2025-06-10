Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 3,574 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.0% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $530.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.30 and a 200-day moving average of $502.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

