Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $517.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $567.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

