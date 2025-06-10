612 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $530.70 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.02. The firm has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

