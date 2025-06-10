Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Increased by Attessa Capital LLC

Attessa Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 155.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Attessa Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Attessa Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

