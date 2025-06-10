Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $35,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $279.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

