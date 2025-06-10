Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

