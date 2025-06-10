Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Buys 57,817 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 376.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,339,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 517,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 5.1%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.