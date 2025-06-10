Avanza Fonder AB Sells 1,160 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avanza Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,569,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $397,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

