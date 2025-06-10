Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Increases Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Roblox by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Roblox by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 2.7%

Roblox stock opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 627,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $60,260,586.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,126.36. This represents a 74.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $550,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,819,696.87. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,227,124 shares of company stock valued at $432,474,423 over the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

