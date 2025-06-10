Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 2.2% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Vested Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,480,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,528,000 after acquiring an additional 153,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average is $130.72. The company has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.23.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,590,061.20. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $4,869,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,770,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,100,230.40. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,427,033 shares of company stock valued at $175,485,785 over the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

