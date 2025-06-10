Avanza Fonder AB Sells 844 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avanza Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Equinix by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $907.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $841.17 and a 200 day moving average of $890.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

