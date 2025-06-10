Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:TT opened at $427.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $436.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

