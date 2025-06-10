585,894 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Purchased by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 585,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 3.3% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 938,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DIHP opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $29.52.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

