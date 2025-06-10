Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $373.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.