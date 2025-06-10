Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,262,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $248.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

