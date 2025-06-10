Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $71.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.