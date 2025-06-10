SG Americas Securities LLC Has $36.96 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $36,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 146.7% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

ALGN stock opened at $180.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average is $194.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $271.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

