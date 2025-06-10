SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 815,124 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4,233.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 834,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $30,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,525,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,989,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,242,000 after buying an additional 1,399,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,981,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,327,000 after buying an additional 503,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JHG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

