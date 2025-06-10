Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Reduced by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.91.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.